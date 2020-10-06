Atlanta nonprofits extend initiative to deliver 20K meals this fall

Over the summer — as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and put thousands out of work — the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Second Helpings Atlanta launched the “Atlanta Community Kitchen Project,” which uses once-closed corporate kitchens to cook meals for families in need. Second Helpings, known for “rescuing” unused food from grocery stores and restaurants," then delivered the meals to partner organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

In extending the program, Second Helpings and the food bank are working with ATLFAMILYMEAL to prepare and deliver meals to homeless shelters and food pantries across metro Atlanta. ATLFAMILYMEAL, a nonprofit launched at the beginning of the pandemic, works with restaurants to deliver meals to out-of-work employees in the hospitality industry.