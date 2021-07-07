Atlanta mayor stresses homeless support through program partnerships

Partners for HOME, Inc. will use the funding to provide rehousing services for people experiencing homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic, according a news release Wednesday. Bottoms said in a statement that Atlanta will continue to expand efforts to help the homeless find transitional and permanent housing.

The contract extension, which has been on the council’s agenda since last week, took on new significance after the Atlanta Police Department arrested six protesters outside City Hall on Monday. Many of them were homeless people protesting on behalf of the ATL Homeless Union, which recently formed to demand better medical care, long-term housing, and access to water for the homeless.