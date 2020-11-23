Atlanta mayor: Biden pledged to help U.S. mayors deal with COVID-19, other issues

This summer during the height of national protests against police violence, Democratic mayors of several cities, including Bottoms, signed a letter calling on Trump to refrain from deploying federal agents to quell protests. The letter, addressed to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and then acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, noted Trump has threatened to send agents into Seattle, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The mayors of Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose, Tucson and Portland also signed the letter.

Also, during Monday’s interview, Bottoms expressed concern at the estimated one million passengers expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with regard to the potential to spread COVID.

“We are seeing numbers that we have not seen since March,” Bottoms said. “We are doing all that we can to make sure people are protected as they pass through.”