Atlanta mayor joins other city leaders decrying deployment of federal agents amid protests

“Millions have joined protests and exercised their constitutional rights,” it says. “The majority of the protests have been peaceful and aimed at improving our communities.”

On Monday, Bottoms told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that “Donald Trump and his minions are the architects of chaos.”

Bottoms, along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, pledged to fight the deployment of federal troops with every resource at their disposal, on Reid’s nationally televised show.

In addition to Bottoms, the mayors of Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, D.C., Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose, Tucson and Portland signed the letter.

All are Democrats.

In recent weeks, Bottoms has often been mentioned as being seriously vetted as a potential running mate for Joe Biden, the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti serves on Biden’s VP vetting committee.