Atlanta mayor OKs installation of 25 mph speed limit signs citywide

Atlanta Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan said in a statement that reducing the speed limit to 25 mph is “a quick and effective way” to address speeding to make streets safer for people in the public.

In 2019, Bottoms announced her administration would create Atlanta’s first transportation department to create a centralized place for residents to address their concerns about traffic and potholes. The mayor recently lauded the department during her virtual State of the City Address in March.

During the address, Bottoms said the department has installed more than eight miles of new sidewalks and filled nearly 28,000 potholes.

“Creating ADOT streamlines city operations, resulting in a 40% reduction in administrative costs and a 65% increase in performance,” Bottoms said last month.