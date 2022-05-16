Atlanta City Council ratifies new leadership at Atlanta Housing Authority

Housing advocates and city leaders have long complained that Atlanta Housing has not built more affordable housing in years. But Dickens also lauded the agency for stabilizing the organization, hiring a new CEO and for working with his administration this year to resolve the long-standing litigation with the real estate developer Integral.

Caption Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones Jr. speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Villages of East Lake grand reopening on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kirsch told councilmembers last week she has focused on housing affordability for nearly eight years as the previous executive director at the Urban Land Institute in Atlanta. Stewart said he worked on Atlanta’s four-year-old “inclusionary zoning” policy requiring affordable units in new rentals around the Beltline and some Westside neighborhoods.

Farooqui, who previously worked at City Hall for six years, said Atlanta Housing has an opportunity to reset its vision and strategy for housing by collaborating with the city’s other agencies and departments.

“I think the next phase has to focus on execution, building more affordable units,” she said.

Atlanta Housing’s next meeting is May 25, which is when the new board will likely elect its next chair.