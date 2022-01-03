Hamburger icon
Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens to be sworn in today

City of Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens spoke during the even highlighting the bright future of the area for global health and mentioned the importance of the location with direct access to Marta Station, Tech Square, and the proximity to the airport. Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
City of Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens spoke during the even highlighting the bright future of the area for global health and mentioned the importance of the location with direct access to Marta Station, Tech Square, and the proximity to the airport. Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Andre Dickens will be sworn in as the city’s 61st mayor this afternoon at the mayor-elect’s alma mater, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m., after a series of events occurred throughout the weekend.

Dickens’ team assembled personal hygiene kits at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on New Years Day. They also hosted community cleanups at Nancy Creek Park, whiffle ball games in Piedmont Park, and a block party at Pullman Yards.

The weekend events also included a virtual interfaith prayer service on Sunday, which ties to Dickens’ background as a deacon at New Horizon Baptist Church — his childhood house of worship.

Inauguration attendees will be required to wear masks following the emergence of COVID-19’s new omicron variant.

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Investigations
