Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens to be sworn in today

Andre Dickens will be sworn in as the city’s 61st mayor this afternoon at the mayor-elect’s alma mater, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m., after a series of events occurred throughout the weekend.
Dickens’ team assembled personal hygiene kits at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on New Years Day. They also hosted community cleanups at Nancy Creek Park, whiffle ball games in Piedmont Park, and a block party at Pullman Yards.
The weekend events also included a virtual interfaith prayer service on Sunday, which ties to Dickens’ background as a deacon at New Horizon Baptist Church — his childhood house of worship.
Inauguration attendees will be required to wear masks following the emergence of COVID-19’s new omicron variant.
About the Author