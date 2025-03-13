Atlanta Mayor Dickens pulls support from Streetcar East extension onto Beltline

Mayor Andre Dickens no longer supports extending the Atlanta Streetcar onto the Beltline, senior staff said Thursday.
The announcement was made at a meeting of MARTA’s board of directors, during a broad conversation about the mayor’s vision for transit in the city.
“We are committed to building rail on the Beltline, however, not in the form that has been previously discussed,” said Courtney English, the mayor’s chief adviser.
The current plans call for extending the Atlanta Streetcar onto the Eastside Beltline. English said the mayor’s preference is now to begin construction on the southside corridor. The city also wants to concentrate resources on improving services on the existing streetcar.
— This is a developing story that will be updated.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launches reelection campaign
Dickens seeks second term and to deliver on initial campaign promise of creating or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.
Mayor held up MARTA permit over audit dispute, records show
The records appear to back up an assertion by MARTA that the city has intentionally stalled the permit approval process on a project that is now in its ninth month of delay.
TORPY: Why does MARTA go where folks aren’t going?
Less than 30 million people rode MARTA’s rail last year. By comparison, almost 62 million did in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?