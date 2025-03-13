Breaking: Atlanta Mayor Dickens pulls support from Streetcar extension onto Beltline
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Dickens pulls support from Streetcar East extension onto Beltline

MARTA board approves plan to extend Atlanta Streetcar to Beltline

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

MARTA board approves plan to extend Atlanta Streetcar to Beltline
By
4 minutes ago

Mayor Andre Dickens no longer supports extending the Atlanta Streetcar onto the Beltline, senior staff said Thursday.

The announcement was made at a meeting of MARTA’s board of directors, during a broad conversation about the mayor’s vision for transit in the city.

“We are committed to building rail on the Beltline, however, not in the form that has been previously discussed,” said Courtney English, the mayor’s chief adviser.

The current plans call for extending the Atlanta Streetcar onto the Eastside Beltline. English said the mayor’s preference is now to begin construction on the southside corridor. The city also wants to concentrate resources on improving services on the existing streetcar.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

About the Author

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during a news conference to kick off his reelection campaign at his campaign headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launches reelection campaign

Dickens seeks second term and to deliver on initial campaign promise of creating or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

Mayor held up MARTA permit over audit dispute, records show

The records appear to back up an assertion by MARTA that the city has intentionally stalled the permit approval process on a project that is now in its ninth month of delay.

OPINION

TORPY: Why does MARTA go where folks aren’t going?

Less than 30 million people rode MARTA’s rail last year. By comparison, almost 62 million did in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The Latest

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California on May 26, 2021. Another total lunar eclipse happens Thursday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: AP

If clouds allow, metro Atlanta will see total lunar eclipse this week

Tent-slashing defendant accused of harassing homeless people for weeks

Mayor held up MARTA permit over audit dispute, records show

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?