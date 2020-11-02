‘Every vote counts,’ Atlanta mayor says at Biden rally

Several other prominent state Democrats also spoke at the event, including former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Various polls over the last several days have shown that Biden and President Donald Trump locked in a virtual tie for Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes.

Georgia last voted for a Democrat in 1992 when Bill Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush.

Bottoms was one of first large city mayors to endorse Biden last year. She said she did so because when she told him about reforms in the city, he asked what he could do to help the city do more.

“I have an optimism, Georgia, that says we will get this one right,” Bottoms said. “And we will make history, Georgia, because we know Joe.”