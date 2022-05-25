Shelia Edwards wins District 3 Public Service Commission race

Shelia Edwards, a veteran of Atlanta government and politics, has won the three-way race to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Public Service Commission (PSC) seat.
With nearly 97% of ballots counted, Edwards led with about 55% of the vote. Chandra Farley, an energy activist and consultant, was in second with about 31% of the vote, while small business owner Missy Moore sat in third with about 15%.
The Associated Press called the race for Edwards about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
