Shelia Edwards wins District 3 Public Service Commission race

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Shelia Edwards, a veteran of Atlanta government and politics, has won the three-way race to secure the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Public Service Commission (PSC) seat.

With nearly 97% of ballots counted, Edwards led with about 55% of the vote. Chandra Farley, an energy activist and consultant, was in second with about 31% of the vote, while small business owner Missy Moore sat in third with about 15%.

The Associated Press called the race for Edwards about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

