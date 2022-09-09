Atlanta makes $725K in grant funding available to local artists

Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich said in a statement that the arts, entertainment and recreation industries are not expected to make a full recovery until 2025 or later. She said 84% of the creatives who responded to a 2020 Invest Atlanta survey said their income fell.

“The pandemic hit our independent creative sector hard as entertainment venues, performance spaces, filming, music and other productions were temporarily closed or suspended,” said Mayor Dickens in a statement.

“By offering grants we can do more to accelerate economic recovery and growth in one of our city’s most important industries.”

The grant awards can be used for production, post-production, distribution, marketing outreach, touring, prototype development, product development, sales and attraction for their creative projects, according to the city.

The fund is open to the independent Atlanta artists who plan to create content within the city. This includes designers, photographers, illustrators, web designers, graphic designers, and multimedia designers. This also includes record management labels and their talent, and businesses who provide resources and platforms to creative entrepreneurs.