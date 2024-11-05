Atlanta makes $18M investment in new fire trucks

The audit found that on a typical day in 2022 or 2023, anywhere from two to 20 engines and ladder trucks were out of commission due to mechanical issues, and stations were sharing trucks to accommodate needs across the city.

Council member Dustin Hillis, former chair of the public safety committee, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the city was operating with little to no reserve trucks available in case of breakdowns.

At the height of the issues, he said, firefighters were responding to calls in pickup trucks.

“We are running around trying to respond to medical calls and fires with trucks that are upward of 20-plus years old and have 150,000-plus miles on them,” Hillis said.

The city is waiting on upward of 20 vehicles and trucks already ordered from manufacturers. But Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith told council members last week that it could take years to receive any of them.

“It’s a lengthy period, the major manufacturers right now are saying anywhere from 24 to 36 months from the time they actually receive the (order),” he said. “We’ve seen that time shortening recently, and so we’re hopeful that we can get them within 24 months.”