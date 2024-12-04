Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta leaders honor ‘the peoples’ champ’ Vincent Fort

The longtime state senator is known for his fight against predatory lending and foreclosures
State Sen. Vincent Fort (D-Atlanta) speaks during a rally in front of Atlanta City Hall on November 10 to demand a $15-an-hour minimum wage. About 200 people showed up for the protest. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com
State Sen. Vincent Fort (D-Atlanta) speaks during a rally in front of Atlanta City Hall on November 10 to demand a $15-an-hour minimum wage. About 200 people showed up for the protest. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

Former State Sen. Vincent Fort is well known by his family, friends and even critics as a man who would do anything to get the job done — whether that meant being arrested in the governor’s office alongside protesters calling for Medicaid Expansion, or posing at a press conference in a gas mask as part of the effort to shutdown the Live Oak Landfill in DeKalb County.

“He loves Atlanta so much that he will protect it,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said of his friend and close confidant. “Always has and always will.”

The mayor was just one of a mass of politicians, powerful lobbyists, labor union heads, faith leaders, lawyers and longtime city employees who crowded into the City Council chambers Monday to celebrate Fort’s impact on Atlanta.

BUDGET FIGHT--March 18, 2014 Atlanta: Sen. Vincent Fort argues against funding for a new parking deck for the GWCC. Fort argued the parking deck was made necessary by the new Atlanta Falcons stadium project and that the money should be spent on education rather than a private business. Tuesday March 18, 2014. BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / AJC

Fort, a Democrat, was first elected to the state legislature in 1996 and served until 2017. He also launched an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017 and, most recently, challenged U.S. House Rep. David Scott in 2022.

During his time under the Gold Dome, State Sen. Nan Orrock said that Fort always kept his Republican colleagues on their toes.

“You could hear the chamber when he would get in the well, they were shaking in their boots — because they knew he was going to tell it and tell it all,” she said. “He was going to speak truth to power. He wasn’t going to bite his tongue, he wasn’t going to hold back.”

In 2001, Fort worked tirelessly to pass what at the time were the nation’s strongest predatory lending laws and was also the first Georgia legislator to sponsor a hate crimes bill. As the second-highest ranking Democrat in the state Senate, Fort pushed Peach State Democrats to fight for more progressive policies.

“There’s no other elected official that I’ve ever met who has been as centered on the people, on the needs of the people, on the unhoused, the uninsured, the working class, the workers, the seniors — all of us,” said civil rights attorney Mawuli Mel Davis.

Ten protesters, including state Sen Vincent Fort, were arrested in Gov. Nathan Deal’s office shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. Georgia’s “Moral Mondays” organizers, hoping to turn up the heat on the issue of Medicaid expansion, planned a “sit-in” hoping to meet with Deal and deliver a letter to him. The “Moral Mondays” movement began in North Carolina, and protests there resulted in many arrests. These are the first arrests associated with the movement in Georgia. KENT D JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Former Atlanta City Council member Derrick Boazman said Fort is single-handedly responsible for keeping many Black Atlantans from losing their homes, earning him national recognition for his fight to stop foreclosures.

“I will say this without equivocation: this man sitting here, because of his unrelenting effort, has saved more people’s houses than anything I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Fort sat in a wheelchair on Monday as his friends and family shared their favorite memories of the longtime politician, and praised his advocacy for Black and impoverished residents. Council member Andrea Boone called him “the peoples’ champ.”

Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort gestures to supporters during a campaign rally at Saint Phillip AME Church, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. BRANDEN CAMP / SPECIAL
icon to expand image

But while his fellow city leaders refer to Fort as a “warrior,” daughter Zoe Fort said she sees him in another light.

“Most of all, I find him kind and warm,” she said. “I’m so grateful for today and so grateful to have my dad here, to be a street soldier and a freedom fighter for people, but also just to be our dad.”

Fort’s son, Zan Fort, said as a child he would huddle at his father’s feet as Fort met with influential city leaders and pushed for change.

“You didn’t give an inch to those people who — not just stood against you, but stood against what you believed in,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rep. David Scott fighting to keep senior spot on House Agriculture Committee
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

DeKalb’s CEO-elect asks outside firms to evaluate county operations
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

It’s runoff election day in Georgia, with Atlanta City Council and county seats on the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

First popularly elected Black mayor in New England, Thirman Milner, has died at 91
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Eshé Collins wins runoff for Atlanta citywide council seat2h ago
Home Depot scores sponsorship of the 2026 World Cup
WEATHER
Brr: Temps dip to 20s in metro Atlanta with more cold nights ahead
Featured
Placeholder Image
Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip