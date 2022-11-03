Atlanta Judge Gundy to receive second ‘public’ reprimand for lapses

The Georgia Supreme Court in August suspended Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy for 90 days and ordered her to receive a public reprimand for a number of ethical lapses.
It turns out Gundy did receive the reprimand on Oct. 5 by Fulton County Chief Judge Christopher Brasher in his courtroom, which at the time was open to the public. But the problem was that no other member of the public was made aware of the proceeding.
As a result, Brasher has set a Nov. 4 date for Gundy to return to his courtroom and receive the reprimand with the public on notice it will occur. The state Supreme Court recently posted the new date on its website.
In response, Gundy’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, has filed an emergency motion asking the state high court to bar the second reprimand.
“A public reprimand of Judge Gundy is exactly what occurred on October 5,” Banks wrote. “To be sure, Chief Judge Brasher took the bench and publicly reprimanded Judge Gundy in open court. Importantly, the courtroom was not closed to the public and no one was prohibited from entering the courtroom.”
Because this happened, the state Judicial Qualifications Commission “should not be permitted to subject Judge Gundy to a second public reprimand.”
Gundy got in trouble for routinely showing up late for work and missing 122 days of work from January 2016 through July 2018. And she was accused of taking steps to conceal her tardiness and absenteeism, court records show.
She also refused to allow six defendants to be brought to her courtroom from the jail in March 2017, which resulted in them being incarcerated for about a week after they should have been released.
In his reprimand, Brasher told Gundy that her “improper actions” led the state Supreme Court to find that she “failed to respect and comply with the law, to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and to perform your judicial duties competently.”
Brasher also warned Gundy that any repetition of such conduct “can and will result in punishment of the severest possible nature.”
In court filings, top officials of the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission asked the state Supreme Court to allow the second reprimand to occur. The motion noted that JQC director Chuck Boring was never notified of the Oct. 7 reprimand and that “no notice of the hearing date had ever been publicly filed.”
This is in stark contrast to prior occasions when problem judges were given reprimands, the motion said. In those cases, the public had been given prior notice.
The JQC motion also notes that after Boring learned Gundy had been given the reprimand a week after it occurred, he let Brasher know he had not been told about it in advance. Brasher later called Boring and acknowledged that his staff had mistakenly failed to notify the JQC of the Oct. 7 reprimand date, the motion said.
The JQC’s motion said the agency agrees that what happened was “an innocent mistake.”
Just the same, Gundy’s reprimand “was not ‘public’ in any real or appreciable way, essentially rendering the ‘public’ reprimand toothless,” the motion said. For that reason, the state Supreme Court should allow the second one to go forward, the motion said.
