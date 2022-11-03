Atlanta Judge Gundy to receive second ‘public’ reprimand for lapses

Because this happened, the state Judicial Qualifications Commission “should not be permitted to subject Judge Gundy to a second public reprimand.”

Gundy got in trouble for routinely showing up late for work and missing 122 days of work from January 2016 through July 2018. And she was accused of taking steps to conceal her tardiness and absenteeism, court records show.

She also refused to allow six defendants to be brought to her courtroom from the jail in March 2017, which resulted in them being incarcerated for about a week after they should have been released.

In his reprimand, Brasher told Gundy that her “improper actions” led the state Supreme Court to find that she “failed to respect and comply with the law, to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and to perform your judicial duties competently.”

Brasher also warned Gundy that any repetition of such conduct “can and will result in punishment of the severest possible nature.”

In court filings, top officials of the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission asked the state Supreme Court to allow the second reprimand to occur. The motion noted that JQC director Chuck Boring was never notified of the Oct. 7 reprimand and that “no notice of the hearing date had ever been publicly filed.”

This is in stark contrast to prior occasions when problem judges were given reprimands, the motion said. In those cases, the public had been given prior notice.

The JQC motion also notes that after Boring learned Gundy had been given the reprimand a week after it occurred, he let Brasher know he had not been told about it in advance. Brasher later called Boring and acknowledged that his staff had mistakenly failed to notify the JQC of the Oct. 7 reprimand date, the motion said.

The JQC’s motion said the agency agrees that what happened was “an innocent mistake.”

Just the same, Gundy’s reprimand “was not ‘public’ in any real or appreciable way, essentially rendering the ‘public’ reprimand toothless,” the motion said. For that reason, the state Supreme Court should allow the second one to go forward, the motion said.