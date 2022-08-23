BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor set to announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks
ajc logo
X

Atlanta judge Gundy suspended for 90 days for ethics lapses

Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy received a public reprimand and was suspended 90 days without pay.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy received a public reprimand and was suspended 90 days without pay.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy receive a public reprimand and be suspended 90 days without pay for ethical lapses.

The decision notes that, from September 2015 to February 2018, Gundy often showed up late to work, including well after she was supposed to be presiding over court hearings. She also was accused of “excessive absenteeism,” missing work 122 days from January 2016 through July 2018.

Gundy was also accused of taking steps to conceal her tardiness and absenteeism and misleading the state judicial watchdog agency’s investigative panel, the court said.

The ruling also notes that because Gundy refused to allow six defendants to be brought to her courtroom from the jail in March 2017, they remained incarcerated for several days after they should have been released.

The court had been presented with a proposed agreement between Gundy and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. The proposal recommended a suspension of between 30 and 90 days and a public reprimand.

In accepting the agreement, the Supreme Court noted the case has been pending for more than three years. And it decided Gundy needed to be suspended without pay for 90 days, the maximum time under the proposal, because the allegations are “serious.”

The justices said the incident involving the six defendants “is particularly concerning to us.” The court said it accepts the resolution “with some hesitation.”

But both Gundy and the people she serves deserve a resolution and the case would be delayed even further if the court were to reject the proposed punishment, the decision said. It also noted that “a 90-day suspension is among the most serious sanctions we have ever imposed short of removal from office.”

Gundy has been a city judge since 2013. The Supreme Court ruling noted that two serious health issues suffered by Gundy from November 2016 through April 2017 help explain the judge’s absences during that period.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini2h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
2h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
22h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
1h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
1h ago
The Latest
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
39m ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
1h ago
BREAKING: Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
2h ago
Featured
FILE - Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
17h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top