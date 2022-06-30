Atlanta eyes $75,000 settlement for federal police harassment lawsuit

Anderson’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Clarke is described as an Atlanta Police Department senior inspector responsible for employee scheduling, assignments, operations, hiring, and firing. Anderson alleged she reported Clarke to supervisors and learned the APD previously relocated him to the Crime Prevention Unit after he harassed other women in APD.

Explore Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months

An APD spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February that Clarke was reassigned again in the department.

Anderson alleged that she told Clarke to stop making advances on her immediately from the moment he approached her after she was hired as an APD inspector in 2019. Clarke also allegedly commented on other women as they traveled together for work, the lawsuit says.

Clarke allegedly touched Anderson’s shoulder sexually and harassed her over the phone, according to the lawsuit. The APD allegedly told her it would take years to investigate the complaint she filed in Atlanta’s Human Resources Department, so she filed discrimination charges with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit says Atlanta launched an investigation into Anderson’s claims in April 2021, but she ultimately resigned in June 2021 amid weeks of Clarke’s alleged harassment and ridicule from other officers.