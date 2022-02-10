Atlanta Police inspector faces harassment lawsuit from ex-city employee

The lawsuit describes Clarke as an APD senior inspector responsible for employee scheduling, assignments, operations, hiring, and firing. He’s worked for the city for more than 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

An APD spokesman confirmed Thursday that Clarke has been reassigned in the department. They declined to address the litigation.

The APD hired Clayton County resident Anderson, 52, as an inspector in 2019, the lawsuit says. She alleged Clarke immediately began to make advances on her, and she would say: “Cut it out, you have a wife and children – why are you talking like this?”

Clarke also allegedly commented on other women as they traveled together for work, the lawsuit says. He allegedly said “Look at that behind,” “Look at those breasts,” and “Ooooh, weee, look at this,” spurring Anderson to say “Aren’t you married with children?” in January.

Anderson alleged Clarke touched her shoulder in a sexual manner, and he harassed her over the phone. The APD allegedly told her it would take years to investigate the complaint she filed in Atlanta’s Human Resources Department, the lawsuit says, so she filed discrimination charges with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on April 14.

The lawsuit says Atlanta launched an investigation into Anderson’s claims in April, but she ultimately resigned in June amid weeks of ridicule from other officers and Clarke’s ongoing harassment.

“Having forced Anderson to resign and constructively discharged Anderson, on July 30, 2021, HR confirmed that Clarke ‘subjected [Anderson] to sexually inappropriate conduct in violation of the city’s sexual harassment policy,’” according to the lawsuit.

“Although concluding that Clarke’s ‘actions were unbecoming and unacceptable as a supervisor,’ like the prior complaints of sexual harassment involving Clarke, Atlanta closed the investigation and simply stated the intent to ‘follow-up with him regarding appropriate disciplinary action.’”