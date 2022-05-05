Atlanta employee quits job after questions raised about side business

Explore Atlanta official accused of taking bribes also took pandemic bailout money

Gerald Alexander resigned from the city on April 16.

“I appreciate the opportunity for the past 11 years and wish the staff and team much continued success,” Gerald Alexander wrote in his resignation email.

Alexander’s business, a long-distance freight-hauling company called Alexander Logistic Services LLC, formed in 2019. However, there is nothing in federal or state public records showing it has ever operated as an authorized motor carrier, the AJC investigation found.

Cotena Alexander listed the company as an outside source of income in her 2020 financial disclosure filed with the city. Gerald Alexander did not list the company on his disclosure.

An AJC reporter asked Dickens about the Alexanders during an April 14 editorial board meeting. Gerald Alexander resigned two days later. A city spokesman said Alexander was a project manager who makes about $70,000 a year.