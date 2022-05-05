ajc logo
X

Atlanta employee quits job after questions raised about side business

Atlanta 07-22-2021 Atlanta City Hall. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta 07-22-2021 Atlanta City Hall. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A second city of Atlanta employee linked to questionable Paycheck Protection Program loans has left the city.

Gerald Alexander resigned from his job with the city of Atlanta last month, shortly after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution started investigating the pandemic relief loans to companies linked to Alexander and his ex-wife, Cotena Alexander.

Cotena Alexander, a former deputy commissioner in the city’s transportation office who was named in Mitzi Bickers’ federal trial as participating in a bribery scheme, was fired April 29th. She has not been charged, but federal prosecutors say she accepted tens of thousands of dollars to steer snow removal work to a contractor in 2014.

For the past several weeks, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigated questions about nearly $99,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans obtained through a business registered in Gerald Alexander’s name with Cotena Alexander’s home address. Gerald Alexander had not listed the business on his financial disclosure forms with he city. The couple divorced at the end of 2020.

The AJC published a story Wednesday about the questionable loans.

ExploreAtlanta official accused of taking bribes also took pandemic bailout money

Gerald Alexander resigned from the city on April 16.

“I appreciate the opportunity for the past 11 years and wish the staff and team much continued success,” Gerald Alexander wrote in his resignation email.

READ THE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT HERE

To zoom in on the pages, click the three bars at top right. Then click "Original Document (PDF)."

Alexander’s business, a long-distance freight-hauling company called Alexander Logistic Services LLC, formed in 2019. However, there is nothing in federal or state public records showing it has ever operated as an authorized motor carrier, the AJC investigation found.

Cotena Alexander listed the company as an outside source of income in her 2020 financial disclosure filed with the city. Gerald Alexander did not list the company on his disclosure.

ExploreCity of Atlanta fires two employees over alleged ties to bribery scheme

An AJC reporter asked Dickens about the Alexanders during an April 14 editorial board meeting. Gerald Alexander resigned two days later. A city spokesman said Alexander was a project manager who makes about $70,000 a year.

READ THE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT HERE

To zoom in on the pages, click the three bars at top right. Then click "Original Document (PDF)."

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton OKs spending $517K to renovate, reopen North Fulton jail annex
56m ago
At East Cobb cityhood debate, sides spar over development, spending
3h ago
Smyrna to feature Harriet Tubman scholar at Juneteenth celebration dinner
8h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top