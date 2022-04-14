Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals

Dickens stressed the city is making progress in reducing some facets of crime. He repeated news about the city’s 72% homicide arrest rate, and he said there’s been an increase in the aggravated assault arrest rate compared to this time last year. The mayor said he will make a decision on whether to retain or replace Police Chief Rodney Bryant soon.

“The majority of the cases are being brought to justice, but again, I’m discouraged at the fact that there’s crime in the first place, that there’s this many homicides,” Dickens said.

A shooting Monday morning, April 4, 2020 left a man dead on the sidewalk outside a luxury apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. As of April 14, 2022, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As of Thursday afternoon, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. Dickens said nearly half of the city’s homicides stemmed from escalated conflicts, and the other 50% comes from issues among clubs, gangs, drugs and robberies.

“I want to do community-based policing, which means getting out of your car to go walk, and you can’t get out of your car if you’re already covering more ground in your car then you need to, or the beat was designed for,” Dickens said.

Dickens also defined in the clearest terms yet his definition of community policing, saying it involves officers forming good relationships with the owners and employees of gas stations, grocery stores, churches and other businesses.

Dickens declined to say if he’s considering increases in pay for police — or other city employees — as he prepares for his first budget cycle with the City Council this summer. The city gave officers pay raises of up to 30% in 2019.

But he still faces hiring competition from jurisdictions offering even higher pay to officers. Dickens nonetheless said their “robust department” is attracting people with promises of participation in everything from foot patrol, mounted patrol, SWAT, the bomb squad, or the “war on drugs.”

Dickens also acknowledged that his affordable housing goal — 20,000 new units over eight years — won’t be enough to fill the massive housing deficit in Atlanta. A recent Atlanta Regional Commission study found the metro region lost nearly 60,000 affordable units over just a five-year span before the pandemic hit.

Increased housing costs, coupled with stagnant wages, are exacerbating the housing crisis, the mayor said. For many, making $15 an hour isn’t enough to afford to live in the city.

”We need to continue to produce more housing in the city,” Dickens said, adding that the city should continue to require developers to build for a range of incomes. “At the same time, we have to work on getting folks’ incomes up.”

Dickens has proposed creating the Atlanta Department of Labor to help tackle income inequality.

Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com) Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Dickens also said the city will need to rebuild trust with residents ahead of a May ballot referendum over whether to continue with an additional sales tax to fund $350 million in transportation improvements.

Miscalculations and a slow rollout process led to criticism of the 2016 T-SPLOST, but Dickens said overhauling the city’s procurement process will be key to getting roads and sidewalks fixed more quickly. City officials recently finalized the project list ahead of the upcoming ballot referendum.

“The processes are now being looked at critically to make sure that we can do this the right way, that we will procure better, and do it timely but also with ethics,” Dickens said.

In the meantime, Dickens told the AJC that he’s happy with his job because he thinks his goals for the city are attainable.

“What I like most is that I’m not in a no-win situation, that I’m not in a desperation as mayor, that I’m actually in a position of capacity,” Dickens said. “That feels really good.”