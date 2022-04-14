ajc logo
X

Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals

Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city’s shortage of police officers continues to strain the Atlanta Police Department and inhibit the type of community policing he thinks will benefit the city, despite short-term successes in recruitment.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Editorial Board on Thursday, Dickens said his goal of hiring 250 officers a year should net the department about 450 additional cops after three years if the city does a better job at retaining officers, and limits them leaving for other departments or to retirement.

“That’s about where I think we’re short,” Dickens said of the 450 new officers. “And you’ll start to see and feel (improvement) at 250.”

ExploreNo decision yet from Dickens on keeping police chief beyond 100 days

Dickens said the additional officers will alleviate the stress felt within the city’s six police zones and various departments like the crime lab. He said some zones only fill 11 or 12 of their 14 beats because of the officer shortage.

Joined by members of his cabinet, Dickens touched on a wide array of issues during the 90-minute session at the AJC’s office, including community policing, housing and infrastructure.

Dickens stressed the city is making progress in reducing some facets of crime. He repeated news about the city’s 72% homicide arrest rate, and he said there’s been an increase in the aggravated assault arrest rate compared to this time last year. The mayor said he will make a decision on whether to retain or replace Police Chief Rodney Bryant soon.

“The majority of the cases are being brought to justice, but again, I’m discouraged at the fact that there’s crime in the first place, that there’s this many homicides,” Dickens said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A shooting Monday morning, April 4, 2020 left a man dead on the sidewalk outside a luxury apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. As of April 14, 2022, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

A shooting Monday morning, April 4, 2020 left a man dead on the sidewalk outside a luxury apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. As of April 14, 2022, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
A shooting Monday morning, April 4, 2020 left a man dead on the sidewalk outside a luxury apartment building in Midtown Atlanta. As of April 14, 2022, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As of Thursday afternoon, APD had investigated 51 homicides since Jan. 1, up from 39 this time last year. Dickens said nearly half of the city’s homicides stemmed from escalated conflicts, and the other 50% comes from issues among clubs, gangs, drugs and robberies.

“I want to do community-based policing, which means getting out of your car to go walk, and you can’t get out of your car if you’re already covering more ground in your car then you need to, or the beat was designed for,” Dickens said.

Dickens also defined in the clearest terms yet his definition of community policing, saying it involves officers forming good relationships with the owners and employees of gas stations, grocery stores, churches and other businesses.

Dickens declined to say if he’s considering increases in pay for police — or other city employees — as he prepares for his first budget cycle with the City Council this summer. The city gave officers pay raises of up to 30% in 2019.

ExploreAndre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor

But he still faces hiring competition from jurisdictions offering even higher pay to officers. Dickens nonetheless said their “robust department” is attracting people with promises of participation in everything from foot patrol, mounted patrol, SWAT, the bomb squad, or the “war on drugs.”

Dickens also acknowledged that his affordable housing goal — 20,000 new units over eight years — won’t be enough to fill the massive housing deficit in Atlanta. A recent Atlanta Regional Commission study found the metro region lost nearly 60,000 affordable units over just a five-year span before the pandemic hit.

Increased housing costs, coupled with stagnant wages, are exacerbating the housing crisis, the mayor said. For many, making $15 an hour isn’t enough to afford to live in the city.

”We need to continue to produce more housing in the city,” Dickens said, adding that the city should continue to require developers to build for a range of incomes. “At the same time, we have to work on getting folks’ incomes up.”

Dickens has proposed creating the Atlanta Department of Labor to help tackle income inequality.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Dickens also said the city will need to rebuild trust with residents ahead of a May ballot referendum over whether to continue with an additional sales tax to fund $350 million in transportation improvements.

Miscalculations and a slow rollout process led to criticism of the 2016 T-SPLOST, but Dickens said overhauling the city’s procurement process will be key to getting roads and sidewalks fixed more quickly. City officials recently finalized the project list ahead of the upcoming ballot referendum.

“The processes are now being looked at critically to make sure that we can do this the right way, that we will procure better, and do it timely but also with ethics,” Dickens said.

In the meantime, Dickens told the AJC that he’s happy with his job because he thinks his goals for the city are attainable.

“What I like most is that I’m not in a no-win situation, that I’m not in a desperation as mayor, that I’m actually in a position of capacity,” Dickens said. “That feels really good.”

About the Authors

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter
Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter
Editors' Picks
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

BREAKING: Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp1h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
1h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
2h ago
William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
3h ago
William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
3h ago
DeKalb County School Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a letter this week the district and the school board “remain fully committed to ensuring a positive learning environment” at Druid Hills High School. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

OPINION: Alarming Druid Hills High video suggests deeper problems
3h ago
The Latest
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated April 14)
2h ago
New lawsuit targets Lost Mountain cityhood referendum
6h ago
As Microsoft moves forward with massive Westside hub, residents hope promises are kept
10h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
11h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
8h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top