Atlanta district to launch Japanese language program in one school

Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy will offer the Atlanta school district's first Japanese language program. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An all-girls school will be the first in Atlanta Public Schools to offer a Japanese language program.

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy will begin teaching students Japanese during the 2021-2022 school year, according to an announcement from APS.

The academy’s middle school students will enroll in introductory courses to German, French, Spanish and Japanese. Each quarter, students will rotate through a different language class and then will pick the language they want to study for their remaining middle and high school years.

The academy received financial support from the Japan Foundation to start the program.

