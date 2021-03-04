Atlanta council committee to discuss future of city jail

The committee will host a virtual work session to ask officials from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms administration about the mayor’s effort to demolish the jail and create a Center for Equity — a recommendation that came last summer from a task force that Bottoms established.

Not everyone on the council agrees on the fate of the city’s 1,300-bed detention center, whose average daily population can dip below 50 inmates. At Monday’s city council meeting, members introduced competing legislation involving the jail.