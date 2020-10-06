Atlanta could get new rules, ‘village’ for food trucks

Councilmembers cited Austin, Texas, which has several food truck parks, as an example for Atlanta to model its program after.

Councilwoman Cleta Winslow, the sole “no” vote on the resolution, said during Monday’s meeting that she thought the legislation was premature because it included specific recommendations and numbers on how far food trucks should be from brick-and-mortar restaurants.

“I’m very uncomfortable with it,” Winslow said.

Antonio Brown, the sponsor of the resolution, responded by saying the figures are simply suggestions born out of conversations with the local restaurant association, intended to communicate that “we’re being inclusive and we hear them, and we’re willing to consider what they’re asking for."