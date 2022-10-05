Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes

“This is a historic milestone for the families of Forest Cove who have been left behind for too many years,” Dickens said in a statement. “Even though the city wasn’t responsible for the conditions there, we had a moral obligation to act.”

Explore Atlanta schools adjust to delayed relocation of Forest Cove residents

Frank Fernandez, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, acknowledged in a statement that the process wasn’t seamless. But he praised the nonprofit, for-profit, and government agencies involved in relocating the 202 families.

Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

The mayor’s office said the city covered all the moving services and new furniture for residents. The mayor’s office also said the federal government is planning to continue providing subsidized rent to the families.

Milliennia will repay the full amount to the city after the owner closes a deal for the rehabilitation, rebuild or sale of the property. With Forest Cove now closed, plans can now begin to redevelop the site for future housing. Forest Cove residents will have the option to return to the Thomasville Heights housing community when the project is finished.

Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

Lolita Evans told the AJC she was one of the last residents to leave Forest Cove on Sept. 29. She said she hopes she will get reimbursed for her relocation expenses because her family moved four times between College Park and Jonesboro before her paperwork was resolved for their Jonesboro home. Evans also said she’s seeking assistance from the city to get her child enrolled into school.

“It’s been rough but I’m going to work with what I got,” Evans said.