Atlanta begins to relocate families from condemned Forest Cove complex

“Every resident deserves the dignity of safe and quality housing, but that has long been lacking for the families living at Forest Cove,” Dickens said in a statement.

The court-ordered relocation prompted the temporary closure of the nearby Thomasville Heights Elementary School, so families with children are being moved first, so they are relocated in time for the next school year, according to the city. Open Doors has secured more than 135 units that have been shared with approximately 70 households for their consideration so far, according to the mayor’s office.

Rent at Forest Cove is anchored at 30% of the head of household’s income through a federal Section 8 program. The city said the families’ rents will still be subsidized at their new homes.

Property owners with vacant units can contact housing@atlantaga.gov if they want to help the residents.

“With a housing market this tight, we know we need to pound the pavement to find the housing units that these families need,” Dickens said in a statement. “Taking care of our neighbors at Forest Cove is a chance for Atlantans to show what it means to be a truly inclusive community.”