ajc logo
X

Atlanta begins to relocate families from condemned Forest Cove complex

Broken windows and missing siding are a common site at the Forest Cove apartment complex seen Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Broken windows and missing siding are a common site at the Forest Cove apartment complex seen Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Four Atlanta families that have endured years of mold and other building issues at the condemned Forest Cove Apartments have now received the keys to their new homes, according to the mayor’s office Friday.

Forest Cove has been the subject of several articles in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which revealed in a 2018 investigation that state and local governments lacked authority to address mold issues in rental units.

City officials alleged in court documents last year that the property has racked up at least 231 code violations and more than 650 police calls for violent crime. A Municipal Court judge ruled the complex must be demolished by Sept. 21.

Combined ShapeCaption
A broken pipe spews water (right side of picture) into the kitchen of an abandoned apartment at the Forest Cover apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

A broken pipe spews water (right side of picture) into the kitchen of an abandoned apartment at the Forest Cover apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
A broken pipe spews water (right side of picture) into the kitchen of an abandoned apartment at the Forest Cover apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens allocated $1.5 million in federal pandemic aid to support the relocation of Forest Cove’s 212 residents. The city is working with the property’s private owner, the Ohio-based Millennia Companies, to facilitate the process with the help of the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, APD Urban Planning & Management, and the Open Doors nonprofit.

“Every resident deserves the dignity of safe and quality housing, but that has long been lacking for the families living at Forest Cove,” Dickens said in a statement.

The court-ordered relocation prompted the temporary closure of the nearby Thomasville Heights Elementary School, so families with children are being moved first, so they are relocated in time for the next school year, according to the city. Open Doors has secured more than 135 units that have been shared with approximately 70 households for their consideration so far, according to the mayor’s office.

Combined ShapeCaption
A run down unit is seen in the Forest Cove apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

A run down unit is seen in the Forest Cove apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Combined ShapeCaption
A run down unit is seen in the Forest Cove apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Rent at Forest Cove is anchored at 30% of the head of household’s income through a federal Section 8 program. The city said the families’ rents will still be subsidized at their new homes.

Property owners with vacant units can contact housing@atlantaga.gov if they want to help the residents.

“With a housing market this tight, we know we need to pound the pavement to find the housing units that these families need,” Dickens said in a statement. “Taking care of our neighbors at Forest Cove is a chance for Atlantans to show what it means to be a truly inclusive community.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
Warrants: Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff over Young Thug’s arrest2h ago
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary
40m ago
Georgia holds Jody Watley Day for legendary R&B and dance singer
2h ago
Retired U.S. Judge Duffey appointed to lead State Election Board
3h ago
Retired U.S. Judge Duffey appointed to lead State Election Board
3h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
18h ago
The Latest
Deja News: Atlanta arts patrons die in 1962 Paris plane crash
3h ago
Atlanta’s homeless numbers drop 38% in survey
21h ago
Lt. Gov. Duncan creates committee to focus on HBCU growth in Georgia
22h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top