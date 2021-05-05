City Council says Atlanta police should strengthen its officer ‘duty to intervene’ policy

The Council unanimously passed a resolution this week focused on the department’s “duty to intervene” policy, which also directs officers to report fellow officers to supervisors if they spot misconduct.

Discussions over officers’ duty to intervene reached the national level after last year’s killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Three other Minneapolis officers were on scene at the time and did nothing to end the encounter.