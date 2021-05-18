Atlanta City Council wants its retired police officers on park patrol duty

Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd also said the Department of Parks and Recreation did not want to use its funds for police patrol services. City attorney Amber Robinson explained that the park department’s funds could only pay officers for services in park facilities and not the park overall.

Ultimately, the council agreed to fund the patrols with general funds from the budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The council also plans to draft and pass a resolution requesting the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Police Department to complete a study to determine how many retired officers are needed to patrol Atlanta’s parks.

“Whatever we do, I’m hoping that we do it this year,” Councilwoman Cleta Winslow said. “I want us to be really serious about this.”