Atlanta City Council calls for mandatory body cameras for state law enforcement

The lack of first-hand footage has fueled a wave of distrust from protesters and some elected officials about the events that led up to Teran’s death, leading to calls for an outside investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The incident has also added to cries to call off the $90-million project altogether.

The legislation passed by the Atlanta City Council urges Georgia state officials to provide funding for the implementation of body cameras, provide clear standards for use across agencies and determine penalties for officers who do not use their cameras in accordance with new policies.

“Recent joint operations have underscored the necessity of body-worn cameras for all responding officers, the absence of which has placed an undue, unfair, and unacceptable burden on (Atlanta Police Department) officers,” the resolution reads.

The proposal passed in a 13-1 vote with only Councilman Byron Amos voting against it.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who introduced the resolution, told colleagues on the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee last week that city officials have a responsibility to push for law enforcement accountability.

“The fact that there is any activity that takes place between officers and civilians that is not documented is something that should never happen,” Bakhtiari said.

She added that in 2023, requiring law enforcement officers to wear body cameras should be a standard request.

Georgia lawmakers for years have resisted enacting such rules across the state. In the 2023 legislative session, a Democratic proposal to do so never received a hearing.