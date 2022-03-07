Atlanta City Council returns to its chambers for the first time in 2 years

Some members of the public who regularly appeared at council meetings before COVID used their time at the microphone to reintroduce themselves to the officials in person.

Caption Councilmemembers Byron Amos (left) and Jason Dozier (right) during Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting. (Courtesy/Atlanta City Council) Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta City Council

“You guys miss me?” said Gina Pagnotta, the president of a union representing city employees. “The ones that know me, I missed you.”

Councilman Alex Wan, who previously served on council from 2010 to 2018 and returned for another term this year, recited the lyrics to Adele’s song “Hello”: “Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet.”

During the two-hour-long meeting, the council voted to add hundreds of thousands of dollars to an emergency contract for yard trimmings collection services. The city is picking up yard trimmings every other week this month, further challenging an already burdened department.

Due to staffing shortages and attendance concerns during the pandemic, the city has contracted with several private staffing and solid waste collection agencies in the last year.

Expenses for the city’s solid waste fund are now projected to exceed budget by $8.1 million for the current fiscal year.

The council also urged the Georgia General Assembly to pass a bill that would allow cities to install audio devices to help enforce laws prohibiting loud exhaust from cars. Officials approved a 180-day moratorium on new rezoning applications in the “Upper Westside” area, and a resolution asking Atlanta police and other agencies to tackle the issue of burglaries at local film production companies.