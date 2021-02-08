3 years in, Atlanta takes stock of affordable housing policy for Beltline apartments

Developers also have an option to pay a fee to opt out of the pricing requirements, but so far none has chosen that path, according to the city’s report. The report also found that the number of new apartment developments in the city did not decrease after the policy went into effect.

The report recommended the city explore offering bonuses to developers that rent units targeted for people making 40% of the area median income.

“There are a large number of very low-income rent-burdened households who cannot afford” the rents considered affordable in the inclusionary zoning guidelines, the report stated.

In 2019, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a housing affordability plan that set a goal of creating or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2026.

“The conclusive result of this evaluation of the (inclusionary zoning) program’s first two years is that the program works,” the report states. “However, there is no question that more action is needed to achieve Mayor Bottoms’ vision of an equitable Atlanta for residents of all income levels.”

Housing advocates have pushed for the income limits to be lower, and developers are often urged to exceed the amount of affordable housing required by the law.