Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester

A test for gunshot residue has been conducted but results have not yet been returned to the GBI, according to agency officials.

Atlanta City Council members reacted with calls for greater transparency into what happened and a request that the United States Department of Justice open an independent investigation into the shooting.

Council member Liliana Bakhtiari called for the federal investigation on Thursday and said that the autopsy “raised even more questions about the official accounts” of Teran’s death.

“The timelines reported by law enforcement had already proven to be contradictory and with this new information from DeKalb’s autopsy report showing no gunshot residue on Tort’s hands, but at least 57 individual gunshot wounds, they have proven that their word cannot be trusted,” she said.

Another council member said that the “piecemeal drip of information” and conflicting narratives over the shooting have increased criticism of the controversial $90-million training center project.

Council member Jason Dozier said that after public criticism over choices like hefty domestic terrorism charges filed against protesters and closed-door meetings of a mayor’s training center advisory group, “we’re left with a mess that gets worse by the day.”

“At the end of the day, this was a multi-jurisdictional operation and at this point, we should have a more complete understanding than what’s been shared publicly,” he said on Twitter. “It’s been months. We need transparency. More importantly, we need answers.”