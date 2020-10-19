City Council to transfer troubled job training program to Invest Atlanta

The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to vote on handing over management of its troubled workforce development agency from the city to Invest Atlanta at the council’s meeting on Monday.
WorkSource Atlanta is supposed to provide job training and support to the city’s at-risk youth, laid-off workers, disabled and chronically unemployed residents.
But accusations that WorkSource Atlanta has served as prop for fraud and abuse of government funds have beleaguered the city agency for more than a decade.
Recently the agency lost a $4 million grant to provide technical training to unemployed, underemployed, low-skilled and low-wage workers so they can get better jobs.
Invest Atlanta is the city’s economic development agency. Officials have said that integrating WorkSource with Invest Atlanta would help streamline the process of connecting those seeking employment with businesses.