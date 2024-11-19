Atlanta City Council approves request for more training center money

Council members Jason Dozier, Alex Wan, Howard Shook and Antonio Lewis voted against the funding. Council members Amri Farokhi and Byron Amos did not vote the first time, but voted in favor when the legislation was reconsidered.

In January, city officials told council members that additional security needs raised the total price tag from $90 million to $109 million and that the police foundation would cover the increase.

Then in September, Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks broke the news to the city’s elected leaders that the cost had jumped again to $115 million — again due to damage done to construction equipment by opponents. At the time, Burks told council members the city was “confident” it was the last increase to the project price tag.

But the city asked council to revisit adding additional funds for the project earlier this month. Marshall Freeman, chief administrative officer for the police department, said that the $1.7 million would also allow them to reduce the number of officers at the site.

APD beat officers have been assigned to the complex since February of 2023, but it’s unclear how many have been taken out of neighborhoods and how much overtime has been worked.

City officials say that the training center is still on track to open before the end of the year.