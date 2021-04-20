Atlanta City Council approves $5 million contracts for Watershed work

Martin Clarke, Atlanta’s interim chief procurement officer, defended the selection of Arcadis by saying the indictment was not against the Arcadis firm. He also said there was nothing in the applications submitted by the selected companies that would allow the city to disqualify them from Watershed work.

Councilman Michael Bond voted for the contracts, but he stressed the city could have handled the procedure better. He criticized how the city “bundled” all of the company bids for the work because he was concerned that the “glaring problems” with Arcadis could hold up project goals for the other companies involved.

Clarke told the council the city bundled the contracts to have many “ready and able entities” available to perform the work as a team. He also said bundling the solicitation provided cost savings to the city.

“The architectural, engineering services are absolutely mission critical to the city,” Clarke said.