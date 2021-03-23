Atlanta City Council holds up $5 million in watershed contracts for Inspector General review

But the committee backtracked and unanimously voted to hold the resolution after learning that the Inspector General is currently reviewing the bidding process for the contracts. Atlanta City Auditor Amanda Noble said the report should be completed next month.

The committee didn’t disclose many details about the companies, but Councilman Dustin Hillis opposed the resolution because it involves the Arcadis engineering firm and the Jacobs Project Management Company.

Jerry Jones, a former Arcadis vice president, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019. Jones allegedly committed a fake invoice scheme raking in $250,000 in Alabama, where a local water works board was also investigated for corruption.

Hillis also questioned the bid because of past scandals at Watershed and Procurement. The federal government indicted a former watershed official on bribery charges last June. In 2019, a U.S. District Court sentenced Adam Smith, Atlanta’s former top purchasing officer, to 27 months in prison over additional bribes.

Although Hillis wanted to remove Arcadis and Jacobs from the contract, Martin Clarke, Atlanta’s interim chief procurement officer, said the companies could sue Atlanta and allege that the removal “breaches the sanctity” of the vetting process the city performed on each company for the contract.

“The procurement process cannot rely on hearsay before we suspend and bar or disqualify a firm for defaults or performance issues,” Clarke said. “There was nothing that would allow me to disqualify the proponents.”

Clarke also defended the selection of Arcadis by saying the indictment was not against the Arcadis firm.

Councilman Howard Shook said the concerns highlight “inadequate program management” that requires stronger oversight.

Councilwoman Cleta Winslow said Atlanta should redo the bid if there are indeed significant issues with the process. Fellow council member Natalyn Archibong said Hillis’ concerns deserve a follow up, but she stressed the council only serves as legislators.

“All of the issues I spoke to are very concerning,” Hillis said. “I won’t be supporting this. This has a lot of dirt on it, in my eyes.”