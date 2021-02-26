Atlanta board to vote on renaming high school after Hank Aaron

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Forrest Hill principal Zawadaski Robinson said employees and students like the idea of honoring Aaron because of his life history. Board vice-chair Eshé Collins said Aaron was a strong supporter of Atlanta Public Schools.

“He’s done significant work for our children,” she said.

A district policy requires waiting five years after someone dies before naming a school after that person. The board will need a unanimous vote in order to waive that restriction.

There is precedent for such a move, including APS decisions in 2017 to name schools after U.S. Rep. John Lewis and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Other names the committee considered for a rebranded Forrest Hill included Hammond Park New Beginnings Academy, which would mark the neighborhood where the school is located, and Barbara Whitaker New Beginnings Academy, for a former APS assistant superintendent who died last year.