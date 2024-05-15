Athens DA wants immunity from public records law

“The (Georgia) General Assembly couldn’t regulate public access to the DA’s records, even if it wanted to,” Bauer said. “Only this court has that authority.”

Justices Nels S.D. Peterson and Sarah Hawkins Warren were critical of that theory, pointing out that the Georgia Attorney General is part of the executive branch and has the same prosecutorial power as district attorneys.

“How can that power be executive when it’s possessed by one person and judicial when it’s possessed by another person?” Peterson asked. “DAs are clearly in the judicial branch, in my view, but whether you’re in the judicial branch and whether you exercise judicial power are two completely different questions.”

The state Supreme Court has never explicitly held that the Act doesn’t apply to the judicial branch, Peterson added. He said the Georgia Constitution allows the General Assembly to require duties of district attorneys.

Bauer said it doesn’t matter if he loses that argument because the case brought against Gonzalez by Athens-Clarke County resident Jarrod Miller should be tossed for two separate reasons. He said district attorneys have immunity under the Georgia Constitution from lawsuits arising from the performance of their job duties, and that Miller wasn’t the one who lodged the requests, which came instead from one of his attorneys.

Regarding immunity, Bauer said the trial judge confused the special protection given to district attorneys with the sovereign immunity that many state offices and departments have. That error needs to be reversed, he said.

“We don’t subject district attorneys in this state to harassing lawsuits by private citizens under any theory,” he said.

Bauer said it’s also well established in Georgia that lawsuits can only be brought by “the real party in interest and not a proxy plaintiff.” Miller’s attorney, Kevin Epps, did not say when lodging the requests that he was doing so on Miller’s behalf.

“If you say that anybody can enforce somebody else’s request, what you’re judicially authorizing is a race to the courthouse,” Bauer told the judges.

Peterson asked Miller’s other attorney, Tyler Gaines, how his client could sue Gonzalez in relation to requests he didn’t make. The judge asked if he could have filed the suit.

Gaines said the general public has a right to information under the Act, and in that way Miller and Epps share a common interest.

Peterson pointed out that lawsuits seeking to force government officials to undertake their duties can be brought in Georgia without the plaintiff being “a real party in interest.” He said those cases are akin to Miller’s. For Miller to win, it must be one of Gonzalez’ job duties to comply with the Act, he said.

The justices were more critical of Gaines’ argument that Gonzalez had stepped outside her job duties in how she responded to the requests, and therefore wasn’t protected by immunity. Gaines said the district attorney had destroyed some documents “in order to prevent public disclosure.”

Gonzalez claimed in case filings that she properly responded to the requests, though she didn’t have to.

Gaines acknowledged that district attorneys don’t have to disclose records related to investigations or prosecutions, but said many of the requests at issue did not refer to ongoing prosecutions. Miller’s complaint referenced records “that expose the breadth of the district attorney’s office’s failures,” such as those tied to caseloads and staff shortages.

Peterson said prosecutors are also exempt from disclosing “attorney work product and attorney-client privilege material.”

“In fact, I’m not sure that a DA’s office would have many records at all that would be disclosable,” he said.

It will likely be months before the court issues a decision.