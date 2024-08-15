THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Another hot, mainly dry day but better rain chances on horizon

1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta is in for another hot but mainly dry day on Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s cross North Georgia.

“Humidity is up, but not expecting much rain,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

A few scattered showers may pop up in some locations in the afternoon, but any rain will be brief.

“After a really wet July ... we kind of shut down the rain across North Georgia,” Monahan said. “But the rain is coming back over the next couple of days.”

On Friday, we will see a line of storms develop in the late afternoon or early evening, with a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather developing in far northwest Georgia, Monahan said. That risk will dip down into metro Atlanta on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Isolated severe storms will be possible with the biggest concern being for some strong wind gusts.

