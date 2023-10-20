Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor

For New Orleans native, it was a closing of a circle

Now you can call him Officier Young.

Born in the French-bathed New Orleans and having visited the European country for the first time at age 21, Ambassador Andrew Young was awarded the French Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, Thursday night at a ceremony at the home of Anne-Laure Desjonquers, the consul general of France in Atlanta.

French Ambassador to the United States, Laurent Bili, pinned the red decoration on the lapel of Young.

“For the French, this is very important,” said Bili. “It is about human values and what you contributed to make the world better.”

Bali said that since it was created 1804 by Napoléon Bonaparte, the “Légion d’Honneur” has been bestowed upon French citizens, as well as foreign nationals, who have served France or the ideals it upholds.

Young was first recognized by France in 1984 by François Mitterrand, who awarded him the rank of “Chevalier” during an official visit to Atlanta.

As part of a rigorous process, current President Emmanuel Macron promoted him to the rank of “Officier” or “Officer,” for his “outstanding contributions to human rights and equality.”

The award is divided into five degrees: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand Croix (Grand Cross).

“I have to confess that this was my first time meeting him, as I have just read about his achievements,” said Ambassador Bali, who is a Chavalier, about his fellow ambassador. “I’ve just been amazed by his character and charisma. So being with him has been very illuminating.”

For the 92-year-old Young, the honor served literally as another significant medal to place upon his already heavy lapel. Throughout his life, which has seen him go from civil rights leader to congressman to a United Nations Ambassador to the mayor of Atlanta, dozens of countries have honored him.

In 1981, President Jimmy Carter, whom he served under as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, awarded Young the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award.

Flanked by his wife, brother, son and grandson, Young told the assembled French delegation about growing up in New Orleans. Young’s grandmother, Louisa Czarnowski Fuller, was Creole and spoke the language.

“You fall in love with France, because that is all you are taught,” Young said. “Growing up in New Orleans, you know French history. You know the relationship between the French involvement in American independence. I can’t remember a time when I was ever against the French.”

Young would visit France in 1953 as part of a church group. He worked for several weeks building a refugee center in Austria but remembers hiking and biking across France when time permitted.

“I was in the best shape of my life. They had never seen anybody like me,” he said, showing off a shirtless photo of a 21-year-old Young digging a foundation.

About 10,000 Americans have been honored, including James Baldwin, Josephine Baker and Jesse Jackson.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the first person whom Young ever voted for in a presidential election, was also honored.

“I never think of it,” Young said. “Because I enjoy the company of ordinary folk that I enjoy being around here in Atlanta.”

French Legion of Honor Degrees:

  • Chevalier (Knight): minimum 20 years of public service or 25 years of professional activity with “eminent merits”
  • Officier (Officer): minimum 8 years in the rank of Chevalier
  • Commandeur (Commander): minimum 5 years in the rank of Officier
  • Grand officier (Grand Officer): minimum 3 years in the rank of Commandeur
  • Grand-croix (Grand Cross): minimum 3 years in the rank of Grand-officier

