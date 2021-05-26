American Rescue Plan funds to offset shortfalls in Atlanta’s budget this year

The city is expecting $170.9 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, said LaChandra Butler Burks, Atlanta’s deputy chief operating officer.

Roosevelt Council, the mayor’s chief financial officer, told the City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee on Wednesday that $64 million in relief funds will be sent to the city “in the next few weeks” that could be used to balance their current fiscal year 2021 budget. He said they’re expecting a $38 million revenue shortfall and a $16 million deficit from expenses.