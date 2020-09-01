Kemp promotes biz award as ‘testament’ to Georgia’s economy

Roughly a half-million jobless Georgians are competing for about one-quarter that number of openings. Unemployment benefits have been slashed.

And though Georgia has made gains against the disease, the pandemic has shaken consumer confidence and hovered over every business decision.

Kemp chose a new Amazon warehouse in the shadow of Stone Mountain to herald the magazine’s ranking. The e-commerce giant promises to bring 1,000 jobs to Gwinnett County, which lured the project with roughly $20 million worth of tax incentives and infrastructure improvements.

The Republican used the occasion to declare that Georgia “remains the epicenter for job growth, economic development and investment” because of conservative leadership.

“But make no mistake about it,” Kemp said, “this ranking is because of the hardworking Georgians who work tirelessly to create opportunities and build success in their communities.”