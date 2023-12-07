Alongside local music icons, Dickens buries hip-hop time capsule

“They thought it was just a fad right?” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said of critics who initially turned up their nose at the new sounds. “Well, look at it now 50 years later and still just as strong as the day it started — actually stronger.

“Hip hop has a significant staying power to it and has actually changed the world,” he said.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

The first-term mayor has spent the entire year celebrating Atlanta’s vibrant hip hop community that some consider the cultural epicenter of the movement. Events ranged from parties at the legendary Cascade Skating Rink to a series of concerts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, too, released its first ever documentary movie “The South Got Something To Say,” that explores Atlanta’s undeniable impact on hip hop.

Artists who gathered at the Atlanta History Center for the time capsule ceremony lamented the city’s hip hop artists — especially in the early years of the genre — weren’t always so appreciated.

“We broke records,” said Rapper D’Juan Montrel Hart, also known by his stage name Young Dro. “We made history.”

Renowned hip hop historian Joycelyn Wilson also pointed out the fact that while hip hop sparked a new social movement in the city, Atlanta was also on the precipice of historic political change.

Just months after hip hop was created, voters took to the polls to elect Atlanta’s first ever Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.

“On that day, August 11th, what was happening down here was something really special,” she said.