AJC to hold town hall on coronavirus in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will host a virtual town hall next week with top infectious disease and medical experts to discuss the facts of COVID-19 and the state of the pandemic.
The one-hour event, which will stream live on YouTube and the AJC’s Facebook page, will feature discussion about the disease, and health risks and experts will be on hand to answer questions from the online audience.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is available at ajc.com/conversations.
The conversation will include an all-star panel of infectious disease specialists and medical experts, including Emory University’s Dr. Carlos del Rio; Dr. Patrice Harris, psychiatrist and past president of the American Medical Association; Dr. Jeff Stone, president of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians; Dr. Sophie A. Lukashok, an infectious disease physician; and Dr. Lynn Paxton, director of the Fulton County Board of Health.
The conversation will be moderated by Ken Foskett, senior editor of investigations at the AJC.
The town hall is the second in a series of virtual conversations about COVID-19 following an event in July with the leaders of several metro Atlanta school systems.