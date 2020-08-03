AJC Deja News: Atlanta police raid Midtown ‘hippie colony,’ face near riot (1969)

>> MORE DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)

“The (late night) arrests followed what police described as a ‘near-riot’ that erupted after Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Atlanta detectives raided the area (of 14th and Peachtree streets) looking for dangerous drugs,” Constitution reporter Keeler McCartney wrote. “A short time earlier, the area was filled with shouting hippies and flying bricks and bottles. Several officers were struck by the missiles before the crowd — shouting ‘No more pigs (police)’ and assorted obscenities — could be cleared from the streets.”

“Barricades of furniture and boxes dragged from nearby buildings were thrown up by the hippies,” McCartney continued, “but they were cleared away quickly.”

1971 -- Hippies began moving back to the Peachtree and 10th Street area as the new Park Patrol circulated through Piedmont Park. The park, meanwhile, was quiet.

“Yes, there was plenty of violence — police violence,” an unidentified woman speaking from the office of the underground newspaper The Great Speckled Bird told the Constitution. “They’ve arrested a great number of people out here, many on undetermined charges and some on public profanity, and they’ve manhandled several people. They’ve thrown people against cars and roughed them up.”

In a paragraph presaging the current opinions of some questioning the effectiveness of policing in their neighborhoods, McCartney noted the hippies’ “increasing hostility toward the police in recent months, charging that officers supposedly investigating crimes in the area constitute a greater danger to the public than those accused of the alleged crimes.”

Atlanta police at the scene of the 1969 fracas told a different story.

“Officers said as those arrested were loaded into police wagons, other began to gather on the streets and shout: ‘No more pigs’ and obscenities,” McCartney wrote. “Then they began to yell, ‘You’d better watch out — the revolution is about to start.‘”

