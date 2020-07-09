Special Requests

Requests for publication

Permission to republish an AJC staff photograph is handled by the Associated Press. Please call 212-621-1930 or email apimages@ap.org. Be sure to indicate the type of publication, circulation, intended use of the photograph and size at which the photograph will run.

Other reprint and permissions request

General requests for reprints and permissions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com are handled by www.ajcreprints.com

Photos published by the AJC are currently not available for sale at this time.