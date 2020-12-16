With homicides up, Bottoms forms group to address ‘nuisance properties’ in Atlanta

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order that establishes a working group to focus on “nuisance properties,” her office announced Wednesday. This year, as Atlanta has seen a rise in homicides and aggravated assaults, “many of these violent crimes have consistently occurred within or near specific nuisance properties,” Bottoms’ order states.

City councilmembers from across the city have spoken out in recent months about specific nightclubs, restaurants and homes that have become problem spots for police and nearby residents. Bottoms said they are a threat to public health and safety.