Afternoon update: Key things to know

- Atlanta City Council is hearing public comments ahead of the planned vote later today on funding for the training center. Over 350 people signed up to speak with State Rep. Rowan Romman kicking off public comments asking the council to table the project.
- As of 1:45 p.m., only four people have spoken since public comment began shortly after 1:15 p.m. Councilmembers tried to extend signup for public comment until 2 p.m. but the law department advise it could not be done. According to city ordinance, public comment sign up ends once speakers begin to take the podium.
- Atlanta City Hall reached max capacity, per security, just before 1 p.m. The atrium can hold 500 people and the council chambers can seat 200 people. People are only being allowed in one at a time as others leave.
- City council meeting began shortly after 1 p.m. moving directly into public comment with no proclamations. The city council is voting on a funding package for the proposed $90 million public safety training center.
