X

Afternoon update: Key things to know

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
  • Atlanta City Council is hearing public comments ahead of the planned vote later today on funding for the training center. Over 350 people signed up to speak with State Rep. Rowan Romman kicking off public comments asking the council to table the project.
  • As of 1:45 p.m., only four people have spoken since public comment began shortly after 1:15 p.m. Councilmembers tried to extend signup for public comment until 2 p.m. but the law department advise it could not be done. According to city ordinance, public comment sign up ends once speakers begin to take the podium.
  • Atlanta City Hall reached max capacity, per security, just before 1 p.m. The atrium can hold 500 people and the council chambers can seat 200 people. People are only being allowed in one at a time as others leave.
  • City council meeting began shortly after 1 p.m. moving directly into public comment with no proclamations. The city council is voting on a funding package for the proposed $90 million public safety training center.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?4h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel
23m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

A look back at James Beard Award winners with Atlanta ties
1h ago
The Latest
Council to allow more speakers
17m ago
Over 350 people sign up to speak before council
45m ago
Snapshots from outside City Hall
55m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
2h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top