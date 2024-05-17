Abdur-Rahman, Anderson, Carter all seek District 6 Fulton seat

Abdur-Rahman said she grew up in southwest Atlanta and has always been “a fierce advocate for my community.”

“By combining the community’s influence with my background in corporate America, nonprofit work, and advocacy, I have forged partnerships with businesses, organizations, and governments to implement initiatives like the Human Trafficking Symposium, the Salute to Citizens event where we celebrate the remarkable contributions of everyday people, and the Senior Summit which recently drew over 1,000 attendees,” she said.

Abdur-Rahman sought the District 6 seat in a 2019 special election but lost that nine-person race to Joe Carn. In the 2020 general election she came back to beat Carn in the Democratic primary and won the general election unopposed.

Carter, a Chicago native, graduated from West Virginia State University with a degree in secondary education. In Chicago he was active in political and education issues as a member of the teachers’ union.

Moving to Atlanta in 2008, Carter joined Andre Dickens’ campaign team for Atlanta City Council, eventually becoming his chief of staff.

Carter’s campaign did not answer questions sent by the AJC. But his campaign website lays out his priorities.

It says he will focus on improving education, public safety, economic growth and supporting local businesses.

“The campaign advocates for a comprehensive review of the property tax system to make it more transparent, equitable, and reflective of current market values, ensuring fairness for all property owners,” Carter’s website says.

It also makes a commitment to “green” policies, calling for the county to lead environmental sustainability efforts, cut its carbon footprint, promote renewable energy and improve green spaces.

Anderson was not reached for comment. Her campaign website describes her as a mental and behavioral health counselor with two decades of experience, and founder of a nonprofit for “intentionally bridging the gap in our communities.”

A “tumultuous childhood” drove Anderson to serve Fulton County, according to her campaign.

“I have a deep understanding of the essential components necessary for the prosperity of our communities, as I have been advocating for residents of Fulton County long before the thought surfaced of running to become a Fulton County Commissioner,” the website says.

Anderson cites as critical issues affordable housing, education, public safety, youth programs, supporting the elderly, mental well-being and homelessness.

As Abdur-Rahman seeks to hold her seat she still faces possible action by the Georgia attorney general’s office for a campaign finance complaint from her last two elections. The Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission referred to the attorney general’s office accusations that Abdur-Rahman took donations before she legally could, failed to disclose spending from campaign funds, used those funds for non-campaign purposes, not reporting repayment of a campaign loan and failed to report some contributions.

The complaint is being handled as a civil matter by lawyers in the AG’s Government Services and Employment Division as an administrative matter, said Kara Richardson, communications director for the attorney general.

Abdur-Rahman declined to comment on specifics of the allegations, but said opponents have been circulating the complaint and other derogatory information as a “political ploy.”

Carter faced his own legal trouble at the start of 2022 when he was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a 15-month-old warrant for terroristic threatening.

That didn’t deter Dickens from supporting Carter. He campaigned for his former aide earlier this month, calling him “my right-hand man” during Dickens’ days as an Atlanta city councilman. Dickens is also backing half a dozen other candidates in other local races.