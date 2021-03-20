A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

Still, Biden touted the sweeping aid measure during his remarks to CDC staffers, calling it a “bipartisan effort” even though it squeezed through Congress without any Republican support.

Here’s a look at other major developments related to COVID-19 over the past week.

Not the time to get complacent

Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a media briefing that now is not the time to get complacent. He said the public needs to continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds and practicing social distancing as the U.S. ramps up its vaccination effort.

Several European nations, including France and Italy, have experienced recent surges in cases attributed to the U.K. strain, which is more infectious and potentially more lethal.

In this country, Fauci said, it is believed the U.K. strain makes up about 20% to 30% of new cases, and that number is rising.

Cases nationally have plateaued at more than 50,000 cases per day, down significantly from the fall and winter surge.

It’s critical that the public continues to avoid infection through mask use and following other public health guidance, Fauci said. Jurisdictions removing public health restrictions risk reversing progress made against the virus, he said.

Federal data through Wednesday showed 21 states reporting week-over-week increases in cases. Of those, 13 reported increases of greater than 10%, with Michigan reporting more than a 50% increase in new infections, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution review of the data showed.

Georgia has shown across the board improvement in cases, current hospitalizations and test positivity. The seven-day rolling average of new confirmed and suspected cases in Georgia, as of Friday, was down more than 80% from the Jan. 11 peak.

The number of people hospitalized on Friday afternoon – 1,253 – was the lowest number since early October, before the deadly third wave. The average of newly reported deaths also has plummeted.

Billboards getting the message out about vaccines to combat the COVI-19 pandemic are up throughout the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Most Georgians now eligible for vaccine

Georgia’s biggest push date to curb the COVID-19 pandemic began Monday with overwhelming demand.

Eligibility for the vaccine was expanded to most Georgians and now includes those 55 and older. Also eligible are those with asthma, compromised immune systems, lung disease, cancer, diabetes, sickle cell disease and other health issues. People who are overweight also are included.

Five new mass vaccination centers opened in Bartow, Chatham, Muscogee, Ware and Washington counties. The new sites join existing centers in Albany, Atlanta, Macon and northeast Georgia.

Frustrations continue over trying to book an appointment. It’s complicated because each local public health office also may have its own separate registration system. Another problem is people are getting appointments through multiple websites and not canceling the ones they don’t plan to show up for.

Appointments were quickly booked at vaccination sites in Fulton County, DeKalb County, Habersham County and Macon.

Fulton’s vaccine hotline saw a surge in callers trying to get a place in line. Meanwhile, rural areas of Georgia saw the opposite situation, with more doses than people willing or able to take them. Some savvy metro Atlanta vaccine seekers have been taking advantage of the low demand by booking appointments in distant zip codes, and Gov. Brian Kemp urged Atlanta-area residents to do just that to keep vaccines from going to waste.

In this file photo, Gov. Brian Kemp and Delta CEO Ed Bastian head to a press conference after touring the COVID-19 vaccination site set up at the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Doses will be shipped to areas with high demand

In a nod to the overwhelming demand in metro Atlanta — in contrast to other parts of the state — Kemp said the state will shift dose allocations to places where they would more likely be used. He and state leaders at his side also pleaded with rural residents to make appointments for shots.

Kemp took aim at federal data showing Georgia with one of the nation’s worst vaccination rates. He contends that the CDC numbers are wrong because 250,000 doses distributed directly to pharmacies under a federal program were not included in Georgia’s data although the doses were given out.

The federal pharmacy data flaw cited by Kemp occurred nationwide, so it was unclear whether fixing it would improve Georgia’s standing.

The governor also warned those health care providers hoarding doses in fear of not having second doses on hand or for other reasons could see future doses go elsewhere. His office is sending letters to those providers, telling them they must administer at least 80% of the doses they receive.

Staff writers Eric Stirgus, Ariel Hart and Johnny Edwards contributed to this article.