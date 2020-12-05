A look at major COVID-19 developments over past week

Georgia remains in the COVID-19 red zone, according to the latest report from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.
For the rate of new cases diagnosed over a seven-day period, Georgia ranked 48th, or fourth best, out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the most recent numbers. That ranking has remained unchanged for the past three weeks. However, the case figures used by the task force to compare Georgia’s standing include confirmed cases as determined by molecular PCR tests, but does not include rapid antigen tests.
Some states combine PCR and antigen positives in reports of daily cases. Because of that, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.
In its report, the White House task force said 70% of Georgia counties have moderate or high rates of virus transmission.
Nationally, the task force said the U.S. is “in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity.” The report also said mitigation efforts in many parts of the country remain inadequate. Health officials had warned about the dangers of traveling over Thanksgiving, and it is still too early to know how holiday travel affected the virus’s spread.
To date, Georgia has reported more than 433, 000 confirmed cases and more than 53,000 antigen positive cases, which are reported separately and are considered “probable” cases. Georgia also has reported more than 8,870 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus.
Here’s a look at other major developments related to the coronavirus.
Credit: SPECIAL
Governor, hospitals discuss COVID-19 surge
The chief executive officers of Georgia hospitals met with Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol to discuss the growing toll of COVID-19 as the pandemic climbs its third wave.
“As the colder months approach, we’ve got to continue to remain vigilant,” Kemp said.
“Socially distance, wear a mask or stay at home, and let’s continue to mitigate the spread. But we cannot take our foot off the gas just because we’re going to have a vaccine in a couple of weeks or 30 days or so,” he said.
All of the hospital executives — from Piedmont CEO Kevin Brown and Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders to those from other parts of Georgia — said they were pressed with patients, including patients that have nothing to do with COVID-19. More than one had seen a dramatic upsurge in trauma volumes.
Last month, Grady Health System’s trauma cases, particularly those resulting from gun violence, were double those of November 2019.
All that leads to an even more stressed system as the hospitals brace for both flu season and whatever the pandemic holds this winter.
Credit: Virginia Mayo
COVID-19 vaccine expected later this month
Gov. Brian Kemp said he expects the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to begin arriving the second or third week of December.
“I am confident that, when a COVID vaccine is authorized, we will be ready to distribute,” Kemp said during a meeting with leaders of the Georgia Health Care Association, a lobby group for the state’s nursing homes.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel has recommended the first doses be given to health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Credit: @CarterCenter/Twitter
Ex-presidents push vaccination
Jimmy Carter joined three other former presidents in encouraging Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.
In a statement, Carter said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, “are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities.”
Carter’s office didn’t confirm whether he planned to get the vaccine. He is 96 years old.
Rosalynn Carter, who is 93, was a staunch advocate for vaccines as Georgia’s First Lady and subsequently co-founded Vaccinate Your Family in 1991 to ensure equitable access to immunizations.
Meanwhile, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all agreed to get vaccinated ― in front of television cameras if they had to ― to instill confidence in Americans who have watched more than 270,000 people in the country die from the coronavirus.
Staff writers Ariel Hart and Ernie Suggs along with the Associated Press contributed to this article.