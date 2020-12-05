A look at major COVID-19 developments over past week

To date, Georgia has reported more than 433, 000 confirmed cases and more than 53,000 antigen positive cases, which are reported separately and are considered “probable” cases. Georgia also has reported more than 8,870 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus.

Here’s a look at other major developments related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Brian Kemp meets with nursing home executives during a roundtable discussion on COVID-19 and the challenges faced by long-term care homes.

Governor, hospitals discuss COVID-19 surge

The chief executive officers of Georgia hospitals met with Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol to discuss the growing toll of COVID-19 as the pandemic climbs its third wave.

“As the colder months approach, we’ve got to continue to remain vigilant,” Kemp said.

“Socially distance, wear a mask or stay at home, and let’s continue to mitigate the spread. But we cannot take our foot off the gas just because we’re going to have a vaccine in a couple of weeks or 30 days or so,” he said.

All of the hospital executives — from Piedmont CEO Kevin Brown and Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders to those from other parts of Georgia — said they were pressed with patients, including patients that have nothing to do with COVID-19. More than one had seen a dramatic upsurge in trauma volumes.

Last month, Grady Health System’s trauma cases, particularly those resulting from gun violence, were double those of November 2019.

All that leads to an even more stressed system as the hospitals brace for both flu season and whatever the pandemic holds this winter.

A refrigerated truck drives out of the Pfizer Manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, on Thursday. British officials on Wednesday authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

COVID-19 vaccine expected later this month

Gov. Brian Kemp said he expects the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to begin arriving the second or third week of December.

“I am confident that, when a COVID vaccine is authorized, we will be ready to distribute,” Kemp said during a meeting with leaders of the Georgia Health Care Association, a lobby group for the state’s nursing homes.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel has recommended the first doses be given to health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They are encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Ex-presidents push vaccination

Jimmy Carter joined three other former presidents in encouraging Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement, Carter said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, “are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities.”

Carter’s office didn’t confirm whether he planned to get the vaccine. He is 96 years old.

Rosalynn Carter, who is 93, was a staunch advocate for vaccines as Georgia’s First Lady and subsequently co-founded Vaccinate Your Family in 1991 to ensure equitable access to immunizations.

Meanwhile, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all agreed to get vaccinated ― in front of television cameras if they had to ― to instill confidence in Americans who have watched more than 270,000 people in the country die from the coronavirus.

