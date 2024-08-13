$5M lawsuit: Cobb deputies broke in, held mother at gunpoint, handcuffed children

The woman alleged that the deputies again refused to show her the warrant, so she contacted the sheriff’s office while inside the bathroom. A sheriff’s office representative told her that there was no active warrant for her son’s arrest, the lawsuit states.

The woman claimed that the deputies kicked in the bathroom door with guns drawn, handcuffed her son then chased and handcuffed her other minor children. She alleged that one of the deputies pointed a loaded gun at her temple while she was handcuffed, though she hadn’t resisted arrest.

“He rationalized this behavior alleging that (the woman) and her son attempted to lunge at him during the arrest,” the lawsuit states.

After escorting the woman and her children from the home in handcuffs, the deputy who had pointed the gun at her head lifted her off the ground and slammed her onto concrete, the complaint alleges.

“Unable to properly break her fall due to being handcuffed, plaintiff suffered a broken foot in three places and a damaged knee,” the lawsuit states. “(The plaintiff) has undergone several procedures on her right foot and is scheduling knee surgery due to her injuries.”

The woman claimed that she and her children suffered mental trauma from the incident and that her broken foot limited her ability to work. She alleged that her 20-year-old son became paranoid. He died a couple of months after the incident, public records show. The cause of death isn’t listed.

“The siblings that remain are extremely fearful of any law enforcement and have anxiety from the memory of their mother being violated and assaulted by police,” the lawsuit states.

Court records show the 20-year-old son was charged with aggravated assault in November 2020 and received treatment in a mental health facility as part of a bond agreement. He was released into his mother’s care and pleaded not guilty in February 2022, records show. Prosecutors dropped the case after his death.

The woman’s lawyer, Latrice Latin Alexander, did not immediately comment on the case.