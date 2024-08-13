Metro Atlanta

$5M lawsuit: Cobb deputies broke in, held mother at gunpoint, handcuffed children

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and three of his deputies have been sued by a Powder Springs woman who claims the deputies unlawfully entered her home, arrested her and her children, pointed a loaded gun at her head and broke her foot.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and three of his deputies have been sued by a Powder Springs woman who claims the deputies unlawfully entered her home, arrested her and her children, pointed a loaded gun at her head and broke her foot. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

A Powder Springs woman is seeking more than $5 million from Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and three of his deputies, claiming the deputies unlawfully entered her home, pointed a loaded gun at her head, handcuffed her and her children and broke her foot.

The 52-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in a Georgia federal court on Aug. 9 against Owens and the deputies, alleging excessive and unlawful use of force, aggravated assault and reckless conduct. A representative of the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

The woman claimed the deputies came to her home on the evening of March 10, 2022, purporting to be serving an arrest warrant on her 20-year-old disabled son. The deputies refused to show the woman the warrant and then broke into her home through a garage door while she locked herself and her son in an upstairs bathroom, the complaint states.

The woman alleged that the deputies again refused to show her the warrant, so she contacted the sheriff’s office while inside the bathroom. A sheriff’s office representative told her that there was no active warrant for her son’s arrest, the lawsuit states.

The woman claimed that the deputies kicked in the bathroom door with guns drawn, handcuffed her son then chased and handcuffed her other minor children. She alleged that one of the deputies pointed a loaded gun at her temple while she was handcuffed, though she hadn’t resisted arrest.

“He rationalized this behavior alleging that (the woman) and her son attempted to lunge at him during the arrest,” the lawsuit states.

After escorting the woman and her children from the home in handcuffs, the deputy who had pointed the gun at her head lifted her off the ground and slammed her onto concrete, the complaint alleges.

“Unable to properly break her fall due to being handcuffed, plaintiff suffered a broken foot in three places and a damaged knee,” the lawsuit states. “(The plaintiff) has undergone several procedures on her right foot and is scheduling knee surgery due to her injuries.”

The woman claimed that she and her children suffered mental trauma from the incident and that her broken foot limited her ability to work. She alleged that her 20-year-old son became paranoid. He died a couple of months after the incident, public records show. The cause of death isn’t listed.

“The siblings that remain are extremely fearful of any law enforcement and have anxiety from the memory of their mother being violated and assaulted by police,” the lawsuit states.

Court records show the 20-year-old son was charged with aggravated assault in November 2020 and received treatment in a mental health facility as part of a bond agreement. He was released into his mother’s care and pleaded not guilty in February 2022, records show. Prosecutors dropped the case after his death.

The woman’s lawyer, Latrice Latin Alexander, did not immediately comment on the case.

